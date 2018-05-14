Tele2 and Telia set 2025 data for deactivation of 3G in Sweden

Tele2 and Telia have agreed to deactivate the the 3G network in their joint company, Swedish UMTS Net AB, Sunab by the end of 2025.



Swedish UMTS Net AB, Sunab, is responsible for building, owning, and operating Tele2’s and Telia’s common 3G network. Today, the 3G network has over 6,000 base stations that will gradually be phased out or reused in other network expansion, which will result in cost and energy efficiency for Tele2.



The companies expect significant cost and energy efficiency gains. They said 3G deactivation is a natural part of future network evolution.



"This initiative is further proof of Tele2's challenger spirit. The transition from 3G to 4G is completely in line with our network strategy to move away from legacy networks, and move towards next generation networks. As Sweden’s most energy efficient network provider, we are extremely proud to accelerate our development , and become even more economically and environmentally efficient, says Samuel Skott, CEO Tele2 Sweden.





