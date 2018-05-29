Supermicro unveils 2 PetaFLOP SuperServer based on New NVIDIA HGX-2

Super Micro Computer is using the new NVIDIA HGX-2 cloud server platform to develop a 2 PetaFLOP "SuperServer" aimed at artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) applications.



"To help address the rapidly expanding size of AI models that sometimes require weeks to train, Supermicro is developing cloud servers based on the HGX-2 platform that will deliver more than double the performance," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "The HGX-2 system will enable efficient training of complex models. It combines 16 Tesla V100 32GB SXM3 GPUs connected via NVLink and NVSwitch to work as a unified 2 PetaFlop accelerator with half a terabyte of aggregate memory to deliver unmatched compute power."



The design packs over 80,000 CUDA cores.



