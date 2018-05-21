Start-up profile: Rancher Labs, building container orchestration on Kubernetes - part 3

Rancher Labs is a start-up based in Cupertino, California that offers a container management platform that has racked up over four million downloads. The company recently released a major update for its container management system. Recently, I sat down with company co-founders Sheng Liang (CEO) and Shannon Williams (VP of Sales) to talk about Kubernetes, the open source container orchestration system that was originally developed by Google. Kubernetes was initially released in 2014, about the time that Rancher Labs was getting underway.



Jim Carroll, OND: In the two parts of our conversation, we talked about the growing market acceptance of Kubernetes as a rich, container management platform. Tell me about the Rancher Labs value proposition.



Shane Williams, Rancher Labs: Our value proposition is centered on the idea that Kubernetes will become the common platform for cloud-native architecture. It is going to be really important for organizations to deliver that as a service reliably. It going to be really important for them to understand how to secure that and how to enforce company policies. Mostly, it will enable people to run their applications in a standardized way. That's our focus.



As an open source software company that means we build the tooling that thousands of companies are going to use to adopt Kubernetes. Rancher has 10,000 organizations using our platform today with our version 1.0 product. I expect our version 2.0 product to be even more popular because it is built around this exploding market for Kubernetes.



JC: What is the customer profile? When does it make sense to go from Kubernetes to Kubernetes plus Rancher?



Shane Williams, Rancher Labs: Anywhere where Kubernetes and containers are being adopted, really. Our customers talk about the D-K-R stack: Docker- Kubernetes-Rancher.



JC: Is there a particular threshold or requirement that drives the need for Rancher?



Shane Williams, Rancher Labs:: Rancher is often something that users discover early in their exploration of Docker or Kubernetes. Once they have a cluster deployed, they start to wonder how they are going to manage it on an on-going basis. This often occurs right at the beginning of a container deployment program - day 1, day 2 or day 3.



Like any other open source software companies, users can download our software for free. The point when a Rancher user becomes a Rancher customer usually happens when the deployment has moved to a mission-critical level. When their business actually runs on the Kubernetes cluster, that's when we are asked to step in to provide support. We end up establishing a business relationship to support them with everything we build.



JC: And how does the business model work in a world of open source, container management?



Shane Williams, Rancher Labs: Customers purchase support subscriptions on an annual basis.



JC: Are you charging based on the number of clusters or nodes?



Shane Williams, Rancher Labs: Yes, based on the number or clusters and hosts. A team that is running their critical business systems on Kubernetes will get a lot of benefits in knowing that everything from the lowest level up, including the container runtime, the Kubernetes engine, the management platform, logging, monitoring -- we provide that unified support.



JC: Does support mean that you actually run the clusters on behalf of the clients?



Shane Williams, Rancher Labs: Well, no, they're running it on their systems or in the cloud. Like other open source software developers, we can provide incident response for issues like "why is this running differently in Amazon than on-prem?" We also provide training for their teams and collaboration on the technology evolution.



JC: What about the company itself. What the big milestones for Rancher Labs?



Shane Williams, Rancher Labs: We're growing really fast and now have about 85 employees around the world. We have offices around the world, including in Australia, Japan, the UK and are expanding. We have about 170 customer accounts worldwide. We have over 10,000 organizations using the product and over 4 million downloads to date. The big goals are rolling out Version 2.0, which is now in commercial release, and driving adoption of Kubernetes across the board. We're hoping to get lots of feedback as version 2.0 gets rolled out. So much of the opportunity now concerns the workload management layer. How do we make it easier for customers to deploy containerized applications? How can we smoothe the rollout of containerized databases in a Kubernetes world? How do we solve the storage portability challenge? There are enormous opportunities to innovate in these areas. It is really exciting.



JC: What is needed to scale your company to the next level?



Shane Williams, Rancher Labs: Right now we are in a good spot. We benefit from the magic of open source. We were able to grow this fast just on our Series B funding round because thousands of people downloaded our software and loved it. This has given us inroads with companies that often are the biggest in their industries. Lot's of the Fortune 500 are now using Rancher to run critical business functions for their teams. We get to work with the most innovative parts of most organizations.



Sheng Liang, Rancher Labs: There is a lot of excitement. We just have to make sure that we keep our quality high and that we make our customers successful. I feel the market is still in its early days. There is a lot more work to make Kubernetes really the next big thing.



Shane Williams, Rancher Labs: We're still a tiny minority inside of IT. It will be a ten-year journey but the pieces are coming together.



