Start-up profile: Pensa - Building a DevOps Pipeline for NFV - part 2

Part 2 -- Pensa is a start-up based in Mountain View, California that is focused on networking and virtualization. Initial funding was provided by The Fabric of Mountain View, California and March Capital Partners of Santa Monica, California. Recently, I sat down with Tom Joyce, who joined the company as CEO in July 2017. Prior to joining Pensa, he had senior management roles at Dell Software, Hewlett-Packard, Akorri, and EMC.



Jim Carroll, OND: Tell us about the core intellectual property that you guys have in this area of virtualization and automation. Is it patented?



Tom Joyce, CEO of Pensa: Yes, there are a number of parts of the product that are unique, such as what it does, and how developers can use it for onboarding virtual network functions, or app packaging and testing, or design validation.



We have the ability to bring up your design in a sandbox in the cloud and test it and then deploy it with whichever orchestrator you prefer.



We also have the ability to do capacity planning, letting the developer know how much physical hardware will be required so that they can do some advanced planning.



Some parts of what we do are truly unique and some are based on approaches that have been proven to work in other areas of the network. The parts that are truly unique -- or where most of our intellectual property is today -- is in the validation engine, which provides the ability to say, "all right for a given VNF for a given network service, we can validate that this will work."



That's deep, you know, because it requires doing semantics and it's basically doing a full validation that your network service should work in production as deployed. This requires knowledge of the requirements of all of the elements: the switch, the router, the load balancers etc. We have to know that they have been plugged in correctly and that the environment has the correct IP address range available. We've done a lot of work from an intellectual property point of view. And, yes, we are preparing to protect it. We also have intellectual property around the VNF onboarding process and intellectual property around capacity planning.



JC: Tell me a little bit about the business model? Are you trying to sell software or are you trying to build this as-a-service, like Twillio?



TJ: Yes, I think it's the latter and you know that's not where we started. Certainly, that's not where I started. You know I come out of a background of doing commercial products and enterprise software.



Initially, we were taking the approach of saying we have to go after a relatively small population of large companies, large telcos and large SIs, as well as large systems providers. If we're going to sell the software, then we need to maximize the revenue we get from each sale. And what became clear is that the real mission should be similar to what worked with Twilio or Splunk, or many other examples where the goal in this phase is to solve the problem and get thousands of users. Many developers are users too. If we get them to try it, ultimately they may use it day to day. It's really critical to make that experience sticky and not hard because we're still early in the development of this market.



If it's a true statement that there are maybe 10,000 developers and that there's going to be many times that a few years from now, what we should be doing is being first is to solve the problem. Making it easier to implement, doesn't mean we can't make money, We'll offer an upsell for premium support. We'll offer options for professional services. And as an example, if you were an SI working with the telco and your job is to get 20 VNFs to work by next Thursday, you can do that yourself with our product. Or you can say Pensa professional services, we need you to do 20 VNFs by next Thursday.



We'll deliver it to you pre-validated and packaged. We make sure the code is right for you.



JC: You mentioned you work with Nokia. Is that white label?



TJ: Yes, their version of the product is called CMDT. I think it stands for a cloud management and development tool. There was an orchestrator called "Cloudband", which they spent a lot of money developing. We basically do the parts before Cloudband, including on-boarding the components. Their people use this product to do design validation and then deploy to Cloudband.



JC: Okay a couple more questions about the company. You said you're early-stage funding...



TJ: Yes, the seed funding was a group called the Fabric and the Fabric does incubate companies. And actually, the whole floor of this office tower is dedicated to Fabric companies. One of them was Velo Cloud, which was on the other side of that wall over there. They were probably the most notable one. They have recently vacated the premises and moved on to VMware after their acquisition. So that's what the Fabric does and they provided the early funding. And the other VC that came in was March Capital Partners -- they were also an investor in Velo Cloud early on.



We're now in the process of raising additional capital, perhaps over the next 90 days.



JC: Are there any other strategic partners that you guys are aligned with well?



TJ: In terms of strategic partners, we have Dell. We're looking to hopefully do more with Dell networking. There's nothing exclusive about the partnership but it's important for us. They're doing a tremendous amount to transform their platform, which is based on commercial, off-the-shelf servers and some software of their own. They've recently brought out some specialized versions of services that are specific for networking applications. They want a software layer over the top that can make it easy for customers to adopt that stuff.



You know there are similar opportunities elsewhere. Every single one of these server companies wants to figure out this migration from proprietary to commercial. They can't afford not to compete. They absolutely want to win in that space and that's been a battle that's been underway for some time. They all struggled just because they don't have the rest of the staff so I spent some time at Dell and spent some time at Hewlett Packard. We're pursuing those opportunities but Dell is a great company to work with. We are also working closely with VMware. We recently had a joint demonstration of our technology integrated with VMware. We showed integrated OpenStack and OSM and that was a joint presentation between our founder and Vanessa Little at VMware,.



To be continued.