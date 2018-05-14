Start-up profile: Pensa - Building a DevOps Pipeline for NFV

Pensa is a start-up based in Mountain View, California that is focused on networking and virtualization. Initial funding was provided by The Fabric of Mountain View, California and March Capital Partners of Santa Monica, California. Recently, I sat down with Tom Joyce, who joined the company as CEO in July 2017. Prior to joining Pensa, he had senior management roles at Dell Software, Hewlett-Packard, Akorri, and EMC.



Jim Carroll, OND: Tell us about Pensa and how you guys got started.



Tom Joyce, CEO of Pensa: Pensa is a company that's focused on software around network functions virtualization. We're tackling the problem of bringing automation to the hard parts of the network -- the work of designing, validating and delivering network services using NFV technology.





Our two founders, Ujwal Setlur and Ramprasad Gopalsamy, came out of Juniper and Cisco. They started Pensa back at the end of 2014, which is pretty early in the whole NFV phenomenon. At this point, the standards work was really fresh with ETSI. Previously, I was with HPE, well, what's now HPE, and we were deeply involved with some of that as well, and it was very, very early days.



But these guys had a key insight, which is that when we go from being network designers to becoming network developers, we have to move away from working in hardware. Even though there's a lot of interoperability experience in working with hardware, it still very technically complex. In the new world, having to solve problems in software is going to be really, really hard if you are building network services that need to connect and validate every time with perfect reliability.



You play that forward to where we are right now. Four years have passed and still, the NFV architectures are not fully built. It is technically complex and many of these NFV projects, frankly, are struggling.



What Pensa has been able to do is build a DevOps pipeline. We take a lot of the virtualization concepts that worked in the enterprise, along with applications that work in the cloud, and say.. look, what if we took that approach for NFV. What if we made it super simple, with something that's integrateable and that can run as SaaS.



Basically, we want you to be able to import all the parts you want to use, validate that they work, package them up without having to do a lot of coding, and then go do your core job, which is to design the network service. Pensa will validate that it works, and then we can deploy it to whatever environment you want to deploy it to. That may sound like magic, especially in the context some big carrier NFV projects that are struggling, but that's the piece Pensa is focused on.



We're still a small company, but we've landed a meaningful deal with Nokia. We’re already in production and there are people using our product today for design validation. I can’t name our telco customers at this point, but they’ve proven that this works. We've been able to demonstrate the efficiency of our approach versus the alternative, which would be to call in a lot of consultants. We can reduce the time to deployment for many use cases by 90%, and we don't have all the human error of the conventional approach. So that's what Pensa is doing.



JC. Very good. Lots of detail there. Could you boil it down to a shorter mission statement?



TJ: Sure. Pensa's mission is to be the DevOps pipeline for cloud-native networking, which by our definition, is the use of NFV for next-generation network services. Our objective is to automate the process such that we eliminate human error. We accelerate the development process so that results can be seen in minutes versus hours or days or sometimes months for the conventional integration approach. We make our platform available for free for the core product on a cloud platform so that any developer that wants to use it will be able to use it without having to be a network person. We want to be the go-to provider of technology that enables them to do that job.



JC: So is it an open source platform?



TJ: No, it is not. There are pieces that we develop because we're deeply involved with ONAP and with the Linux Foundation Networking ,with OSM and ETSI, where we are contributing things back to the community, such as extensions that we've developed or things that we think are valuable for everyone. But we're not providing the product as open source. We are providing it as a cloud-based product that is hosted on Amazon today. That's the core of it, effectively all of the product today is available for free for those developers to use, and the reason we're we're doing that is what we want to have an extremely stable platform that's highly integratable. It uses REST APIs so you can integrate it with the things you're using.



We think that there are over 10,000 developers, including systems integrators and telco in-house engineers, who are working on virtualized network serves. And we think there will be a hundred thousand developers a few years from now. What we want is all 100,000 of them using their stuff so we've kind of taken the approach of saying that we are like open source in some respects. Our software is available on Prem or in the cloud.



To be continued





