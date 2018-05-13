SpaceX launches Bangabandhu-1 satellite for Bangladesh

SpaceX successfully launched Bangabandhu-1, the first Bangladeshi communications satellite, into geostationary transfer orbit aboard a Falcon 9 Block 5 version.



Bangabandhu-1, which was built by Thales Alenia Space, is fitted with 26 Ku-Band and 14 C-Band transponders. It offers capacity in Ku-Band over Bangladesh and its territorial waters of the Bay of Bengal, India, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Philippines and Indonesia; it also provides capacity in C-Band over the whole region. Bangabandhu



SpaceX landed the first stage approximately 11 minutes after liftoff.



