Source Photonics winds Juniper's Supplier of the Year award

Source Photonics was awarded the top honor of being a Juniper Networks Supplier of the Year along with being awarded Component Supplier of the Year. Source Photonics is the first optical component vendor to receive Juniper’s Supplier of the Year award.



“Source Photonics is proud to partner with Juniper to serve our markets with leading-edge technology,” commented Doug Wright, CEO of Source Photonics. “On behalf of the entire Source Photonics team, we would like to thank Juniper for recognizing the value of our partnership and the technology and investments we have made in support of our most recent generation of network upgrades. We will continue to invest in leading products and our support of partners like Juniper to deliver the next generation of disruptive network upgrades enabling a wide range of new applications in 5G, AI, IoT and many others.”



Source Photonics also noted that it was the most nominated supplier with nominations in four (4) out of the (7) categories being awarded by Juniper.

Source Photonics was nominated for the following categories and won two (2) awards:





Component Supplier of the Year (Winner)

Quality Supplier of the Year

Technology and Innovation Award

Supplier of the Year (Winner)



