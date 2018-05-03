Sierra Wireless posts sales of $187M, up 16%

Sierra Wireless reported revenue of $186.9 million for the first quarter of 2018, an increase of 15.9% compared to $161.2 million in the first quarter of 2017. Gross margin was $62.1 million, or 33.2% of revenue, in the first quarter of 2018, compared to $55.5 million, or 34.4% of revenue, in the first quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP net earnings were $3.3 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2018, compared to net earnings of $7.8 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2017.



Product revenue was $162.9 million, up 7.8% year-over-year and Services and Other revenue was $24.0 million, up 138.6% compared to the first quarter of 2017. This breaks down as follows:





Revenue from OEM Solutions was $135.2 million in the first quarter of 2018, up 2.1% compared to $132.4 million in the first quarter of 2017

Revenue from Enterprise Solutions was $29.2 million in the first quarter of 2018, up 34.5% compared to $21.7 million in the first quarter of 2017

Revenue from IoT Services was $22.5 million in the first quarter of 2018, up 217.6% compared to $7.1 million in the first quarter of 2017. IoT Services results include the first full quarter of contribution from Numerex.

“In the first quarter of 2018, we delivered strong year-over-year revenue growth in our higher margin Enterprise Solutions and IoT Services lines of business,” said Jason Cohenour, President and CEO. “With the acquisition of Numerex, we have added significant scale to our recurring revenue base and IoT services capabilities. We expect to leverage our stronger IoT Services business platform to expand our leadership position in Device to Cloud solutions for the IoT.”