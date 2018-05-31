Sierra Wireless' CEO announces retirement

Sierra Wireless Jason Cohenour will retire from his position as President and Chief Executive Officer and will be stepping down as a director of the company.



Kent Thexton, Chair of Sierra’s Board of Directors, has been named interim CEO. A search is underway for a permanent replacement.



“On behalf of the entire Board, I want to thank Jason for his significant contributions to Sierra Wireless throughout his 22 years with the company, including the last 12 years as CEO,” said Mr. Aasen. “Thanks to Jason’s vision and leadership, Sierra successfully refocused its strategy and transitioned into a global leader in the IoT market. The Board will be taking this opportunity to recruit a world class leader to guide the Company through its next phase of growth and value creation. Kent has extensive experience serving in senior leadership positions in the international wireless and technology industries, and I am confident he is the right person to guide Sierra while we conduct a thorough search for our next CEO.”