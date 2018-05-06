Shares in Carbon Black leap 26% in IPO - end point security

Shares in Carbon Black rose 26% over their IPO price to close at $23.94. The shares are now traded on Nasdaq under the symbol CBLK.



Carbon Black, which is based in Waltham, Mass., specializes in endpoint security and its solutions encompass application control, endpoint detection and response (EDR), and next-generation antivirus (NGAV).



Carbon Black operates a big data and analytics cloud platform that enables customers to defend against the most advanced cyber threats, including malware, ransomware, and non-malware attacks. The company serves more than 3,700 customers globally.