SFR and Nokia test 5G NR in 3.5 GHz spectrum

SFR, in conjunction with Nokia, tested a 3GPP-compliant 5G New Radio (NR) system over-the-air on the 3.5GHz frequency band. The test took place at the Nokia 5G Test Network and Competence Center in Paris-Saclay, France.



The 5G call used Nokia's 5G-ready AirScale radio platform and Cloud RAN technology together with 3GPP-compliant end user test devices. A cloud infrastructure based on the Nokia AirFrame Datacenter solution was built to support Cloud RAN.



Nokia is a key supplier to SFR, specifically on the radio access network, and this latest milestone is fully in line with SFR's ambition to be at the forefront of innovation for the benefit of its customers.François Vincent, head of Mobile Network at SFR, said: "SFR is developing a roadmap for the evolution of its networks that takes into account the benefits and complexity of implementing 5G. The joint projects and trials will enable us to meet future data demand in the most effective way, while exploring new ways to deliver our media content that will increase the subscriber experience."