Semtech announces PAM4 clock and data recovery platform

Semtech announced a PAM4 clock and data recovery (CDR) platform optimized for low power and low-cost PAM4 optical interconnects used in data center and active optical cable (AOC) applications.



Semtech's Tri-Edge is a new CDR platform technology being developed for the PAM4 communication protocol. It builds on the success of Semtech’s ClearEdge NRZ-based CDR platform technology and extends it to PAM4 signaling.



The company says its Tri-Edge CDR platform will be applicable for 100G, 200G and 400G requirements.



“The rapidly growing demand for bandwidth in the data center market requires a disruptive solution to meet the power, density and cost requirements. By combining leading-edge technologies with a focused application, we can enable a disruptive solution that we believe will meet the needs of the data centers in both the near-term and long-term,” said Imran Sherazi, Vice President of Marketing and Applications for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group.



Semtech notes that its ClearEdge CDRs are the world’s most widely selected optical transceiver CDRs for use in 10G applications and 100G data center applications.





