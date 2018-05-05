Seaborn Networks appoints Chief Sales Officer

Seaborn Networks announced the appointment of David Zimmer as its Chief Sales Officer.



Zimmer most recently served as Senior Vice President - Carrier Services Business Unit for Earthlink (acquired by Windstream). Before that, he rose through the ranks at Level 3 Communications (now CenturyLink) over a 13-year period, culminating in his serving as Vice President of Sales - Wholesale Markets.



In a related announcement, Jim Olson of Seaborn now serves as Vice President, Corporate Development, where he will focus on Seaborn's portfolio of new-build opportunities, including ARBR (Argentina to Brazil; RFS H1 2019), SABR (South Africa - Brazil; RFS H1 2020), and Seabras-1 branches for Virginia Beach, Miami, USVI/BVI, Fortaleza and Brazil South.