Sckipio raises $10 million for its Gfast chipset

Sckipio Technologies raised $10 million in new funding for its Gfast chipsets.



The new funding round was MegaChips. Intel Capital, Pitango Venture Partners, Genesis Partners, Gemini Israel Ventures, Amiti Ventures, Aviv Ventures, CIRTech Fund and Axess Ventures also invested in the round.



This brings total funding in Sckipio Technologies to date.



“We see a tremendous global opportunity for Gfast and see Sckipio as the leading player,” said Akira Takata, MegaChips president and CEO. “Of equal importance, MegaChips has a long history working with Sckipio executives and believes strongly in the company’s team, technology, vision and execution.”



“The Sckipio team has incredible technological foresight and knows how to bring true innovations to the market,” said David Baum, Sckipio CEO. “The new investment will fund R&D at the level required to be a continual leader in the Gfast market.”















"Sckipio is pushing Gfast to astonishing speeds with production silicon," said David Baum, Co-founder and CEO of Sckipio. "No other Gfast solution delivers end-to-end 212a profile bonding." Sckipio has demonstrated over 3.1Gbps of download and 900Mbps of upload on production silicon using Gfast bonding running at 212Mhz on two bonded pairs of CAT-3 wiring (regular copper telephone wires). The demonstration, which is being conducted at the Broadband World Forum in Berlin, Oct. 24-26, was developed in partnership with software company Civica. The demonstration uses Sckipio's SCK23000 chipsets, Civica WanStaX software and the Microsemi WinPath network processor.