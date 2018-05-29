Samsung Electronics Co. started mass producing the industry’s first 32-gigabyte (GB) double data rate 4 (DDR4) memory.
The small outline dual in-line memory modules (SoDIMMs) are used in gaming laptops.
Samsung said that compared to its 16GB SoDIMM based on 20nm-class 8-gigabit (Gb) DDR4, which was introduced in 2014, the new 32GB module doubles the capacity while being 11 percent faster and approximately 39 percent more energy efficient. A 64GB laptop configured with two 32GB DDR4 modules consumes less than 4.6 watts (W) in active mode and less than 1.4W when idle.
Samsung hits mass production of 10nm-Class 32GB DDR4
