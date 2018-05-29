Samsung hails the rapid pace in 5G standardization

Two years after hosting the Third Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) meeting in Busan, Korea that kicked off the 5G standardization process, Samsung Electronics this month hosted another 3GPP meeting to wrap-up the first phase of the effort.



Based on this latest meeting in Busan, the 3GPP is expected to make the final announcement of 5G phase-1 standards at a general meeting to be held in the U.S. in June. The 5G standardization process that started in April 2016 will end next month after a 27-month journey, significantly faster than the LTE standards development process.



In a blog posting, Samsung recounts its contributions to the hectic 5G development process.



“Samsung Electronics has been working on ultra-high frequency three years faster than other companies,” said Younsun Kim, Principal Engineer of Standards Research Team at Samsung Research and Vice Chairman of RAN1 working group in 3GPP. “When the world started to discuss the setting of standards, Samsung had already developed the related technologies. We had strong aspirations to bring the standardization for 5G commercialization faster than any other company in the world.”



Some notes from Samsung:





Within 3GPP, Samsung has been in charge of four positions including the Chair of Service & System TSG and Chair of RAN4 working group, which oversees the frequency and performance that is key to 5G, and in 2018, one more Chair position – SA6 working group for mission-critical applications Samsung has registered 1,254 patents with ETSI as essential to 5G.