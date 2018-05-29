Salesforce is now on a $12 billion per year run rate

Salesforce reported first quarter revenue og $3.01 billion, an increase of 25% year-over-year, and 22% in constant currency. Subscription and support revenues were $2.81 billion, an increase of 27% year-over-year. Professional services and other revenues were $196 million, an increase of 4% year-over-year. First quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.46, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.74. The company also reported unearned revenue (deferred revenue) of $6.20 billion, an increase of 25% year-over-year, and 23% in constant currency.



"Salesforce delivered more than $3 billion in revenue in the first quarter, surpassing a $12 billion annual revenue run rate," said Marc Benioff, chairman and CEO, Salesforce. "Our relentless focus on customer success is yielding incredible results, including delivering nearly two billion AI predictions per day with Einstein."





