Rostelecom test 5G at State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg

Rostelecom has deployed a 5G trial zone on the premises of the State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia – one of the largest art museums in the world. Ericsson supplied a full range of 5G technical solutions and expertise during the implementation and integration phases.



Several use cases have been demonstrated, including the use of robotic equipment for art restoration projects, and a remote learning application that transmits 4K video streams to VR glasses. The demonstrations were carried out on Rostelecom’s 5G test network deployed in 3500 MHz frequency band.



Mikhail Piotrovski, Director of the Hermitage Museum: “The Hermitage is a leader in our field. New technologies match our style and spirit and we enjoy using modern achievements and experimenting with them. This is why we are the first museum in the world to launch a 5G demo zone. It’s also critical to test technology in the cultural sector, understand the human impact, and make sure it fits the unique needs of museums like ours.”