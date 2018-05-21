Red Hat OpenStack Platform 13 containerizes all OpenStack services

Red Hat OpenStack Platform 13, the newest version of Red Hat’s cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solution provides the capability to containerize all OpenStack services, including networking and storage, for the first time in a Red Hat OpenStack offering.



Some key features of Red Hat OpenStack Platform 13:





Red Hat Ceph Storage for massively scalable, integrated storage, which enables organizations to more quickly provision hundreds of virtual machines from a single snapshot and build a fully-supported storage solution.

Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform helps Red Hat OpenStack Platform 13 serve as an extensible platform for cloud-native workloads, providing a single architecture that brings the power of Linux containers on Kubernetes orchestration to scalable OpenStack infrastructure.

Fast Forward upgrades -- gives customers the option to stay on a faster upgrade path and receive new features from the upstream community every six months, or remain on a supported release for a longer period of time.

Integration of security related projects such as OpenStack Barbican , providing tenant level lifecycle management of secrets, such as passwords, security certificates and keys. With the introduction of Barbican, encryption related use cases are now available, such as Cinder encrypted volume support, Glance image signing and Swift object encryption.

Increased TLS coverage for internal communication flows for services such as VNC, OpenDaylight and Redis. The introduction of these features can enable customers to better comply with security standards such as FedRAMP, SecNumCloud, and other industry specific risk management frameworks.




