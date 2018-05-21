Pure Storage hits quarterly revenue of $255.9 million, up 40% yoy

Pure Storage posted revenue of $255.9 million for its quarter ended April 30, 2018., up 40% yoy, exceeding the high end of previously issued guidance. The was a GAAP operating loss of $61.9 million, compared to a loss of $58.2 million in the same period a year ago.



"Pure has delivered another strong quarter as we lead the industry in delivering new data-centric architectures that enable enterprises to succeed both today and tomorrow," said Pure Storage CEO Charles Giancarlo. "The combination of our innovative business model, first-to-market technology innovations, and focus on customer success drove continued momentum in Q1."

