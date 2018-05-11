Protego raises $2 million for serverless security

Protego, a start-up based in Baltimore, announced $2 million in seed funding for its security solution for serverless applications.



Protego works by continuously scanning your serverless infrastructure, including functions, logs, and databases, to help increase the application’s security posture and minimize the attack surface. Using machine-based analysis and deep learning algorithms, Protego builds a model of normal function behavior to effectively detect threats, anomalies, and malicious attacks as they initiate and propagate. Protego also identifies and prevents attacks in real time and provides the “minimum effective dose” of protection in the right place, maximizing your security while minimizing your costs.



The seed funding came from a team of investors led by Ron Gula of Gula Tech Adventures, Glilot Capital Partners, and several security industry pioneers, including former RSA CTO, Tim Belcher.



“Protego is the first and only platform of its kind that delivers full life-cycle security to serverless applications from deployment to run-time – that can be up and running in just 20 minutes,” said Tsion (TJ) Gonen, CEO and Co-Founder of Protego. “With this investment, Protego will continue to work with customers and partners to broaden our offering and bring the product to market.”



http://www.protego.io





"Protego" is a shield charm cast by wizards for self-protection in the Harry Potter books.