Platform.sh raises $34M for enterprise cloud

Platform.sh, a start-up based in Paris with offices in San Francisco, raised $34 million in a Series C funding for its "idea-to-cloud" application platform.



Platform.sh simplifies deployments for enterprises by combining an automated cloud with its unique rapid cloning technology that can instantly spin up and deploy exact clones of entire live web applications in less than 60 seconds, allowing development teams to ensure that new features do not break when in production. Its product can be used to develop, test, deploy and run their cloud-based web applications with speed and confidence. The company claims more than 650 enterprise customers across the globe are currently using its platform and says sales have grown 110 percent this year.



The funding round was U.S.-based Partech and included Idinvest Partners, Benhamou Global Ventures (BGV), SNCF Digital Ventures and returning investor, Hi Inov.



“The customer traction and organic growth we’ve seen over the past 12 months – especially in North America – made it clear that we are ready to scale on a global level,” said Frederic Plais, CEO of Platform.sh. “The productivity gains that our platform delivers are beyond anything offered by managed hosting solutions, or DIY approaches with cloud infrastructures. The recent years have seen an explosion of incredibly strong tools that help implement novel cloud architectures, but the mainline approach is patchwork and piecemeal. Platform.sh proposes a unified model that transcends categories, not only solving difficult cluster orchestration and continuous delivery problems, but also improving testing and quality assurance of applications.”



https://platform.sh