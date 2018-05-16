Start-up profile: Pensa - will telcos eventually run services in public clouds?

Part 3 -- Pensa is a start-up based in Mountain View, California that is focused on networking and virtualization. Initial funding was provided by The Fabric of Mountain View, California and March Capital Partners of Santa Monica, California. Recently, I sat down with Tom Joyce, who joined the company as CEO in July 2017. Prior to joining Pensa, he had senior management roles at Dell Software, Hewlett-Packard, Akorri, and EMC.



Jim Carroll, OND: You've mentioned the term cloud-native several times in the first parts of this interview and the term is featured prominently on the Pensa website, however, you've also talked about on-prem solutions. What are your thoughts on the future of automation? Are we going to all cloud-native?



Tom Joyce, Pensa: Yeah, your guess is as good as mine. As to what the future holds, one of the things I've learned is that nobody has a crystal ball. What we think is happening here is that we're on a journey with NFV. First, on getting the standards nailed -- which is not complete even today -- then getting the architecture done and ensuring that all the components from the many different vendors work as a complete solution. So far, all of this has been telco-centric. It's really been pioneered and driven by the telco companies search for an answer. The platforms that they built have been primarily OpenStack. Increasingly we see VMware coming in as a stable solution. We think the mix over the next couple of years is going to be probably something like 60 percent OpenStack and 40 percent VMware in the telco universe. Those are effectively clouds. We're at the point where that technology exists and we're on the cusp of deployment. We're also now seeing Amazon Webservices as quite prominent for future network services. Their intention is to persuade carriers to take as many of those network services as possible and run them on the public cloud. That will be a big part of the mix going forward. The same thing will come from Google. That's why our strategy is not to put all our eggs in the on-premise basket. We design our solution so that it runs in the cloud, on OpenStack, ESX, and also on public cloud. If you join our platform today as a free user, its running on AWS. We're also porting to Google Cloud as we speak. So, we're designing for the cloud world. If you want to deploy it on-prem, it deploys on-prem just fine but our presumption is those environments are going to be in a private or hybrid cloud environment.



I'm not really concerned about whether it's in your data center or an Amazon or Google data center. I concern myself with what is changing in terms of the process for how people operate. And the big change in the enterprise is that we are moving from an operations model to a development and operation's model -- what we now call DevOps.



JC: So how does this change the network model?



TJ: As soon as people realize that it ain't about saving a bunch of money by going to AWS -- because nobody actually saves any money and sometimes it costs a lot more -- then they see that the transformation is really about going faster. How do I make my business go faster?



When I was running the Dell software business, I was actually working for a server company, right?. And yet I ended up running all my engineering on AWS and Azure. Why? Because I could go faster.



Back to your question about cloud-native. It's a buzzword. It really means "let's design for a world where the underlying platform is a cloud technology and the process is agile and cloud-based."



JC: I want to ask you about the orchestration piece because that seems devilishly complex. There are many orchestrators from many different companies. Then there are open source orchestration initiatives, such as ONAP. Sometimes it seems like every vendor and every telco is going through the process of reinventing it for themselves. Is this a case of too many cooks?



TJ: Yes it's been a slow process for them. Well, I'll try to give the shortest answer possible. We have the technology and the capability to build an Orchestrator. Remember, our cloud-based sandbox can bring up your network service. But we made the decision not to introduce another orchestrator to the world. We'll design such that the service will integrate with whatever orchestrator you have. This is turning out to be a good bet.



The thing that led us to this decision was working with Nokia, who already had an orchestrator. They had Cloudband but very often they would go into environments where customers already had another orchestrator. Some big carriers have two or three of these things cooking.



We've joined standards organizations, such as ETSI OSM. We've joined Linux Foundation Networking, which now has ONAP, OPNFV and Open Daylight. We're involved with pretty much all of the relevant networking open source projects.



But the challenge is that Cisco has an orchestrator, just like Nokia. Ericsson has one, HPE has one, VMware is developing something of their own -- and then there are enterprise developers like Ansible, which get adopted because want to use it.



Our approach is to work with all of them, We output our models in a format called TOSCA, which is the ETSI standard. We've been working on that for many years now. I guess we got a little lucky to see all the adoption now.



Your question also mentioned the wicked complexity. Yes, it is true that there are a lot of cooks in the kitchen. That's true with these standards organizations. I'm not in the business of handicapping which will win. We want them all to advance. What I will say is that we've already seen some consolidation. We saw what happened with Linux Foundation Networking -- basically, various efforts being consolidated in one place. I expect there will be even more consolidation.



If this year there are 10,000 developers in the world, we think that in 5-year there will be a hundred thousand developers or more taking advantage of programmable network services.



JC: One more topic. We've been through the hype cycles of many networking technologies. Recently, NFV seems to have lost its mojo. Attendance is down at NFV conferences and events. But you know three weeks ago there was an AI event in San Jose and over 8,000 people turned up and couldn't get in the door. How do you see this market for software-defined networking services playing out?



TJ: I spend a lot of time in my job talking to the venture community because we're a start-up and need to raise money. There are some really smart people who don't like investments in the telco arena. For companies focused on telco technologies, typically their most of their money comes from shops like Verizon Ventures and Ericsson Ventures. Despite the long sales cyclesm they will see the huge spending of the global service provider market and understand the potential when there is a concentration of buyers.



We're happy to have the telco community as our buyers today and they're doing a tremendous amount of innovation. We foresee that the telco industry is going to spend tens of billions of dollars on automated infrastructure. 5G will be gas on the fire. The big question is timing. The real opportunity is how this breaks out from being a telco phenomenon to being something broader.



We're seeing Amazon and Google exert themselves. Once programmable networking technologies are fully cooked and running on public clouds, AWS and Google are going to disrupt the telco industry.



If we look back at what happened in the enterprise, I think we'll see the same thing here. We're planning for a world where there's more cloud technology in the mix.