Orange offers terrestrial link between Marseille and Atlantic subsea cable stations

Orange International Carrier is launching a high-capacity, direct terrestrial fiber connection between Marseille and Penmarch, linking the landing stations for Mediterranean and Atlantic subsea cables.



Orange said this new terrestrial service bridges existing submarine cable routes from Asia/Middle East and West Africa, including CHLS SMW4 Saint-Mauront, CHLS IMEWE Bonneveine and Interxion’s Data Center MRS1, at Marseille with the CHLS SMW3 and ACE submarine cables at Penmarch.



“This unique service is being added to the range of Orange solutions already available in Marseille to facilitate connections in regions where data growth is increasing significantly,” said Pierre-Louis de Guillebon, CEO of Orange International Carriers. “This is a fully Orange

owned route, which will soon be automated, and it means that Orange can now offer a secure ‘all-inclusive’ solution by way of configuration, housing and operations.”



https://wholesalesolutions.orange.com