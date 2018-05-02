Orange Business Services names CEO

Orange Business Services named Dr. Helmut Reisinger as its new chief executive officer, replacing Thierry Bonhomme, who becomes special advisor to the Chairman and CEO of Orange before retirement later this year. Helmut will report to Stéphane Richard, Chairman and CEO of Orange, and will be a member of the Group’s Executive Committee.



Most recently Helmut was executive vice president, International at Orange Business Services, in charge of all international enterprise business activities, excluding France. Before joining Orange Business Services in 2007, Helmut held management positions across Europe at Avaya Inc, NextiraOne Germany and Alcatel Austria.



"I am honored and excited to lead Orange Business Services on its ambition to be at the forefront of the data-driven economy. I believe our global talent, expertise and assets position us to deliver an unmatched experience for our enterprise customers worldwide. With a relentless customer focus – combined with people empowerment and commitment to innovation – I am confident that we will achieve continued success and growth for both our customers and Orange,” said Dr. Helmut Reisinger, chief executive officer, Orange Business Services.









