Oracle to acquire DataScience for centralized model development

Oracle agreed to acquire DataScience.com, whose platform centralizes data science tools, projects and infrastructure in a fully-governed workspace. Financial terms were not disclosed.



DataScience, which is based in Culver City, California, helps enterprises to organize work, easily access data and computing resources, and execute end-to-end model development workflows.



Oracle said it will use DataScience to provide customers with a single data science platform that leverages Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and the breadth of Oracle's integrated SaaS and PaaS offerings to help them realize the full potential of machine learning.



“Every organization is now exploring data science and machine learning as a key way to proactively develop competitive advantage, but the lack of comprehensive tooling and integrated machine learning capabilities can cause these projects to fall short,” said Amit Zavery, Executive Vice President of Oracle Cloud Platform, Oracle. “With the combination of Oracle and DataScience.com, customers will be able to harness a single data science platform to more effectively leverage machine learning and big data for predictive analysis and improved business results.”



“Data science requires a comprehensive platform to simplify operations and deliver value at scale,” said Ian Swanson, CEO of DataScience.com. “With DataScience.com, customers leverage a robust, easy-to-use platform that removes barriers to deploying valuable machine learning models in production. We are extremely enthusiastic about joining forces with Oracle’s leading cloud platform so customers can realize the benefits of their investments in data science.”



The founders of DataScience include Ian Swanson (previously founder and CEO of Sometrics, a virtual currency monetization platform acquired by American Express); Colin Schmidt (previously served vice president of engineering at online student loan management service Tuition.io, and as engineering lead at Sometrics); and Jonathan Beckhardt (previously led product management and analytics at Tuition.io and developed big data strategy at American Express).



Investors in Datascience included TenOneTen, Greycroft, Crosscut Ventures, and Pelion Venture Partners.