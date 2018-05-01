OPNFV's Fraser platform release brings cloud-native capabilities

The OPNFV Project announced its sixth OPNFV platform release: OPNFV Fraser, advancing the state of NFV around cloud native applications and new upstream project integration while continuing end user support as they deploy and test virtualized networks.



OPNFV provides the platform and tooling required by developers to validate, integrate, onboard, and test NFVI, VIM, VNFs, and network services.



Key updates in OPNFV Fraser include:





Advancing the support for cloud-native NFV. Fraser expanded cloud native NFV capabilities in nine different projects, more than doubled the number of supported Kubernetes-based scenarios, deployed two containerized VNFs, and integrated additional cloud native technologies from the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) relating to service mesh (Istio/Envoy), logging (fluentd), tracing (opentracing with Jaeger), monitoring (Prometheus), and package management (gRPC). These updates move the cloud native capabilities from basic container orchestration to include operational needs for cloud native applications. Additionally, the FastDataStacks project takes advantage of FD.io work to incorporate the VPP dataplane into Kubernetes networking capabilities to enable cloud native network-centric services.

New carrier-grade features are added, specifically in the areas of monitoring, service assurance, networking, and dataplane acceleration. Specific new features include:

The Doctor project, in conjunction with OpenStack, whose collaboration was instrumental in achieving this milestone, introduced an infrastructure maintenance use case for zero VNF downtime. Similarly, Barometer continued to expand the monitored items list and plugin support. The Calipso project added support for Kubernetes and physical/physical-virtual switch connections across heterogeneous environments.

The SFC, SDNVPN, FastDataStack, and Parser projects added new features around networking and dataplane acceleration.

added new features around networking and dataplane acceleration. The IPv6 project now supports clustering, simplifying network configuration, and is exploring IPv6 container networking.

“Since inception, OPNFV has been the place for industry collaboration with upstream communities, which has grown even more with the Fraser release,” said Heather Kirksey, VP, Community and Ecosystem Development, The Linux Foundation. “With more mature cloud native integration and expanded testing and collaboration, OPNFV delivers the tools needed for end users to validate and test new network services.”