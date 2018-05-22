OIF plans SDN Transport API interoperability demo presentations

The OIF (Optical Internetworking Forum) will conduct several public read-out events to present the results of the 2018 Software-Defined Networking (SDN) Transport Application Programming Interface (T-API) interoperability demonstration.



This year’s demo, in collaboration with MEF, is focused on accelerating the commercialization of Transport SDN through validating the industry-leading T-API 2.0 northbound interface (NBI) from the Open Networking Foundation (ONF). The multi-vendor demo includes testing new dynamic behavior use cases and deployment scenarios by CenturyLink, China Telecom, SK Telecom and Telefónica. Participating vendors include ADVA, Coriant, Infinera, NEC/Netcracker, Nokia and SM Optics. Centre Tecnològic Telecomunicacions Catalunya is the participating academic and/or research institution and TELUS Communications is participating as a consulting network operator.



The demo incorporates service provisioning scenarios at the LSO Presto reference point in the MEF LSO architecture, using the MEF NRP Interface Profile Specification (MEF 60), which defines T-API extensions in support of Carrier Ethernet services.



“The OIF multi-vendor interop testing is particularly important to Telefónica’s network transformation. We are anxious to validate T-API as the standard NBI for Transport SDN and announce the results in June,” said Juan Pedro Fernández Palacios, Telefónica.



The results of the demo will be presented during a featured workshop and keynote presentation at NGON & DCI Europe 2018 conference in Nice, France.



Private read-outs will also be conducted by CenturyLink (July 10 in Denver) and China Telecom in Beijing (July 19).