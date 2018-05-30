OFS expands fiber portfolio

OFS has expanded its AccuTube+ Rollable Ribbon Cable family to include cables with 432, 576 and 864 fiber counts featuring rollable ribbon technology in a ribbon-in-loose-tube cable design.



This expanded product line of 100% gel-free cables will offer both single jacket/all-dielectric and light armor constructions.



OFS said rollable ribbon fiber optic cables can help users achieve significant time and cost savings using mass fusion splicing while also doubling their fiber density in a given duct size compared to traditional flat ribbon cable designs.



Each OFS rollable ribbon features 12 individual optical fibers that are partially bonded to each other at predetermined points. These ribbons can be "rolled" into a flexible and compact bundle that offers the added benefit of improved fiber routing and handling in closure preparation.



The AccuTube+ Rollable Ribbon Cable product line also features cables with 1728 fibers in both single jacket and light armor designs and 3456 fibers in a single jacket construction. All of these cables meet or exceed the requirements of Telcordia GR-20 issue 4.



http://www.ofsoptics.com