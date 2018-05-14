OFS Fitel prevailed over DSM Desotech, a Dutch company, in patent infrigement case heard by the United States International Trade Commission (ITC).
The final determination cleared OFS, a manufacturer of optical fiber products, of all allegations that OFS optical fiber and the coating used on that fiber violated Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930, as amended. The Final Determination found that all claims asserted by DSM at the ITC are invalid.
OFS cleared in patent claim involving optical fiber coatings
