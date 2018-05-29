NYU develops AR learning tool using Verizon's 5G testbed

NYU’s Future Reality Lab are using Verizon’s pre-commercial 5G technology at Alley, a co-working space and site of Verizon’s 5G incubator in New York City, to develop ChalkTalk, an open source AR learning tool that renders multimedia objects in 3D.



The idea is to use AR on mobile devices to create more effective learning tools that are able to update and respond in real time as the instructor makes his or her point.“We’ve been able to test and experiment with the 5G technology,” said NYU's Dr. Ken Perlin. “We’re looking at simple use cases now, but will be looking at more involved, more interesting applications as time goes on.”