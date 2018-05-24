Nutanix posts revenue of $289.4 million, up 41%



Nutanix reported revenue of $289.4 million for its third quarter of fiscal 2018, ended April 30, 2018, up 41% year-over-year, and reflecting the elimination of approximately $52 million in pass-through hardware revenue in the quarter as the company executes its shift toward increasing software revenue.





GAAP gross margin was 67.0%, up from 59.5% in the third quarter of fiscal 2017. GAAP net loss was $85.7 million, compared to a GAAP net loss of $96.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2017. Non-GAAP net loss amounted to $34.6 million, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $45.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2017.



“Demand for our solutions remains strong as we saw 67 percent growth in software and support billings and 55 percent growth in software and support revenue. We had strong success in our hiring in the quarter that positions us to deliver on our future growth plans, as we outlined at our March Investor Day,” said Duston Williams, CFO of Nutanix. “The continued growth in our software and support billings and gross margin expansion in the quarter demonstrates we are successfully executing on our transition to a software-defined business model.”



During the quarter, Nutanix grew software and support billings by 67 percent year-over-year, including three software and support deals worth more than $5 million each. Pass-through hardware billings decreased to 17 percent of total billings in the quarter, down from 25 percent in the year-ago quarter.

Improved AHV Penetration: Grew adoption of AHV, the company’s built-in hypervisor, to 33%, based on a four-quarter rolling average of nodes using AHV as a percentage of NX nodes sold.

Nutanix ended the third quarter of fiscal 2018 with 9,690 end-customers, adding 820 new end-customers during the quarter and growing deals greater than $1 million by 28 percent year-over-year.