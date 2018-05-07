NTT Comm activates PoP in Manchester

NTT Communications (NTT Com) expanded its Tier-1 Global IP Network with a new Point-of-Presence (PoP) in Manchester, United Kingdom, at Equinix’s MA4 Manchester IBX data center, a strategically-located facility within the Manchester Science Park.



Equinix’s MA4 data center enables direct interconnection to IX Manchester and the London Internet exchange, LINX, as well as a wide range of network service providers and major cloud service providers.



NTT Com customers at MA4 will be able to connect to the Global IP Network at numerous capacity levels including 100G ports.