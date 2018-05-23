Nordic countries seek the lead in 5G

The five Nordic countries are seeking to take a global lead in the rollout of 5G.



A vision of how to capture this leadership role was set out in a meeting of prime ministers this week in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden.



A key pillar is cooperation on spectrum, policy, and test beds across all five countries -- Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland.



The prime ministers are calling on the digitalisation ministers of each country to take the lead in following up their joint declaration.



“The Nordic region is one of the most innovative regions in the world. The development of 5G is progressing quickly and the Nordic region will be at the fore of this development. It creates jobs and prosperity in our countries,” says Prime Minister Stefan Löfven.



