Nokia will sell its Digital Health business to Éric Carreel, co-founder and former chairman of Withings. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Digital Health's business portfolio includes consumer and enterprise products, and it manufactures and sells an ecosystem of hybrid smart watches, scales and digital health devices to consumers and enterprise partners.
Wednesday, May 2, 2018
Nokia sells Digital Health business
