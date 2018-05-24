New Zealand's Chorus to test Nokia's wavelength services

New Zealand's Chorus will test Nokia's wavelength services solution for on-demand assurance and fulfilment of Layer 1 services compliant with the emerging MEF standard for L1 subscriber services.



The solution under trial will enable Chorus to offer new standards-based optical services to service providers.



Nokia's wavelength services solution includes the compact and carrier-class Nokia 1830 Photonic Service Demarcation (PSD) for customer premises functions.



Chorus is pursuing a "One Open Access Network Infrastructure" vision - an open platform from which it can accelerate the monetization of its infrastructure by offering fiber access, transport services, premium co-location and network hubs.



Ewen Powell, CTO at Chorus, said: "Chorus is looking forward to trialling the Nokia wavelength services solution. With its support for compact demarcation devices and end-customer portal access to fully instrumented service assurance dashboards and reports, we believe that solutions like this will further advance our service offer, and put more network control in the hands of our service providers."



Sam Bucci, head of optical networks for Nokia, said: "Our strategy for optical wavelength services, combined with open assurance and fulfilment tools, perfectly aligns with Chorus' wholesale strategy. Our partnership is founded on this shared vision, and we look forward to trialling this first-of-its-kind solution, which has the potential to open up an entirely different approach to wholesaling optical wavelength services, especially with the imminent release of the new MEF standard."



