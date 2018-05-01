Tuesday, May 1, 2018

Networking notes from Facebook's F8 Developer Summit

Here are some networking notes from Facebook's F8 developer conference this week in San Jose, California:

  • Facebook is fully invested in the Messenger platform.
  • Businesses are using Messenger to handle 8 billion customer messagers per month
  • Messenger is adding real-time translation between major languages
  • Facebook has attracted over 200,000 independent developers for Messenger
  • Facebook is adding Augmented Reality capabilities to Messenger and its bots
  • Over 300,000 bots have been created for Messenger
  • Facebook is also fully committed to WhatsApp, which has 450 million daily users.
  • WhatsApp is the largest implementation of end-to-end encryption
  • WhatsApp handles 65 billion messages per day, and these are not retained by the company.
  • WhatsApp is handling 2 million minutes of voice/Video calling per day
  • Group calling will soon be available on WhatsApp
  • Facebook is adding Augmented Reality features to Instagram.
  • Instagram is adding video chat.
  • Facebook began selling a standalone VR headset for $199.

Materials from the event are posted here: https://www.f8.com/

