NETGEAR intros 10G and 40G Switch for SDVoE

NETGEAR introduced a 2U modular switch starting at $100 per port that scales up to 96 ports of 10G Ethernet or up to 24 ports of 40G Ethernet, or a combination.



The M4300-96X stackable switch features 12 open slots and two redundant power with support for copper, PoE+ and fiber ports.



The switch supports standard APIs from the Software Defined Video over Ethernet (SDVoE) Allianc. It is pre-enabled with IGMP/multicast.



Key features of the M4300-96X Modular Managed Switch



Streamlines AV-over-IP SDVoE solutions, replacing 48x48 circuit switchers

1.92Tbps Non-blocking fabric for 96x10G or 24x40G or a combination

12 empty slots in 2RU for 8x10G or 2x40G port expansion cards

Two empty slots for redundant power supply units (PSU)

PoE over 10G is supported in first 6 slots (48x10G PoE+ 30W each)

Zero Touch AV-over-IP with pre-configured L2 Multicast (SDVoE-ready)

Advanced Layer 2, Layer 3 and Layer 4 feature set - no license required

IGMP Snooping, IGMP Fast Leave, IGMP Querier are already enabled

Innovative Spine-and-Leaf 1G, 10G and 40G mixed stacking with non-stop forwarding

Front-to-back cooling for hot/cold aisle containment in server rooms

1G OOB, RJ45 RS232 and Mini-USB console management, USB storage

Easy-to-use Web browser-based management GUI

“Our M4300-96X Managed Switch is far superior to a fixed port solution, as you can start small and add capacity in non-blocking mode, merely by adding port expansion cards. And the fact that it’s SDVoE-ready means it can easily co-exist with products from multiple AV vendors, without the need for separate programming interfaces,” said Richard Jonker, vice president of product line management for SMB products at NETGEAR. “It supports intuitive configuration of your entire AV system with higher flexibility, lower complexity, and stronger investment protection.”