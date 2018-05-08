NeoPhotonics posts revenue of $68.6 million, 100G and up now at 86% of sales

NeoPhotonics reported Q1 revenue of $68.6 million, down 4% year-over-year and 11% quarter-over-quarter. The gross margin was 13.4%, compared to 20.4% in the prior quarter. There was a GAAP net loss of $18.2 million, compared to a net loss of $14.3 million in the prior quarter. Non-GAAP net loss amounted to $14.6 million, compared to a net loss of $11.7 million in the prior quarter.



“Continuing our focus on 100G and above High Speed Products, which reached the highest proportion of revenue in our history at 86% in the quarter, we introduced and demonstrated new products for 400G and 600G coherent and datacenter applications. During the quarter we saw strength in metro and DCI deployments, driven by North America, and we have accelerating demand for these segments going into the remainder of the year,” said Tim Jenks, NeoPhotonics Chairman and CEO. “At the same time, while demand in China had stabilized, the recent regulatory and trade actions have introduced new uncertainty in that region, we continue to monitor and adjust plans accordingly.”