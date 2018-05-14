Molex acquires BittWare for FPGA-based platforms

Molex has acquired BittWare, a provider of computing systems featuring field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) deployed in data center compute and network packet processing applications. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Bittware, which is based in Concord, NH, provides solutions based on FPGA technology from Intel (formerly Altera) and Xilinx. BittWare FPGA solutions are used in compute and data center, military and aerospace, government, instrumentation and test, financial services, broadcast and video applications. BittWare serves original equipment manufacture (OEM) customers.



“FPGA-based platforms have become a strategically important driver of machine learning, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, network acceleration, IoT, and other megatrends. As a Molex subsidiary, now working with Nallatech, I believe we will have the critical mass to bring new resources, better processes, and economies of scale to our valued customers and this rapidly growing industry as a whole,” said Jeff Milrod, president and CEO of BittWare.



