Mesosphere raises $125M for its hybrid cloud

Mesosphere, a start-up based in San Francisco, announced $125 million in Series D funding for its hybrid cloud platform.



Mesosphere DC/OS automates operations. The idea is to automate workload-specific operating procedures to “as-a-Service” anything from Kubernetes to data services, while optimizing workload density to achieve the highest utilization with resource guarantees.







Mesosphere said it has nearly tripled revenue year-over-year.The series D funding was co-led by funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. and Koch Disruptive Technologies (KDT) with participation from ZWC Ventures, Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and Disruptive Technology Advisers (DTA). The round also features participation from existing investors Andreessen Horowitz, Two Sigma Ventures, Khosla Ventures, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, SV Angel, Fuel Capital, and Triangle Peak Partners."We make world-changing technology, like Kubernetes, Tensorflow and more, available at the click of a button, enabling business impact faster because DC/OS automates operations of more than one hundred complex technologies," said Florian Leibert, CEO and co-founder at Mesosphere. "This investment will help us to arm the enterprise with leading edge technology, like containers, machine learning, and IoT applications, allowing them to reclaim their competitive edge and reinvent the customer experience."