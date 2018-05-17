Mellanox raises Q2 and full year 2018 outlook

Citing strength across all its product lines, including InfiniBand and Ethernet, Mellanox Technologies raised its second quarter and full year 2018 outlook.



Mellanox currently projects:





Quarterly revenues of $260 million to $270 million. Prior guidance provided on April 17, 2018 was quarterly revenues of $255 million to $265 million.

Full Year 2018 revenues of $1,050 million to $1,070 million. Prior guidance was revenues of $1,030 million to $1,050 million.

“We continue to see strength across all our product lines, including InfiniBand and Ethernet, and we are well-positioned for further growth as the adoption of 25 gigabit per second and above Ethernet adapters continues in 2018 and beyond,” said Eyal Waldman, Chief Executive Officer of Mellanox. “The team remains disciplined in its investments and committed to optimizing efficiencies and reducing expenses, without slowing down revenue growth. The Board and management team are confident that the successful execution of our strategy will continue to deliver enhanced value for all shareholders.”