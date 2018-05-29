Mellanox intros Hyper-scable Enterprise Framework

Mellanox Technologies introduced its Hyper-scalable Enterprise Framework for private cloud and enterprise data centers.



The five key elements of the ‘Mellanox Hyper-scalable Enterprise Framework’ are:



High Performance Networks – Mellanox end-to-end suite of 25G, 50G, and 100G adapters, cables, and switches is proven within hyperscale data centers who have adopted these solutions for the simple reason that an intelligent and high-performance network delivers total infrastructure efficiency

Open Networking – an open and fully disaggregated networking platform is key to scalability and flexibility as well as achieving operational efficiency

Converged Networks on an Ethernet Storage Fabric – a fully converged network supporting compute, communications, and storage on a single integrated fabric

Software Defined Everything and Virtual Network Acceleration – Enables enterprise to enjoy the benefits of the hyperscalers who have embraced software-defined networking, storage, and virtualization – or software-defined everything (SDX)

Cloud Software Integration – networking solutions that are fully integrated with the most popular cloud platforms such as OpenStack, vSphere, and Azure Stack and support for advanced software-defined storage solutions such as Ceph, Gluster, Storage Spaces Direct, and VSAN





“With the advent of open platforms and open networking it is now possible for even modestly sized organizations to build data centers like the hyperscalers do,” said Kevin Deierling, vice president of marketing at Mellanox Technologies. “We are confident and excited to release the Mellanox Hyper-scalable Enterprise Framework to the industry – and to provide an open, intelligent, high performance, accelerated and fully converged network to enable enterprise and private cloud architects to build a world-class data center.”