Masergy expands global bandwidth-on-demand to SD-WAN

Masergy announced the extension of their Intelligent Service Control with Global Bandwidth on Demand for Managed SD-WAN.



The Global Bandwidth on Demand feature is built into Masergy’s Intelligent Service Control (ISC) customer portal enabling customers to instantly ramp up or reduce Managed SD-WAN bandwidth by location. Enterprise IT managers typically use this feature to accommodate data back-up, multi-site video conferences, disaster recovery measures or other business requirements that use atypical bandwidth at high speeds. As with the private network, Masergy Global Bandwidth on Demand for public links can also be calendarized, so users can pre-select times throughout the week to increase bandwidth and ensure uptime for scheduled analytics projects or data backups. The customer is billed incrementally only for the specific spike of bandwidth usage.



“The one certainty today in enterprise information technology is rapid change,” said Chris MacFarland, CEO, Masergy. “As the complexity of the enterprise application environment increases, IT professionals are turning to software-defined hybrid networks to deliver superior user application experiences. This enhancement gives IT professionals complete control of their global hybrid networks, regardless of the access methodology, by extending our patented service control capabilities to our fully integrated Managed SD-WAN solution.”



“Enterprises are increasingly turning to service providers who deliver the flexibility of hybrid WAN architectures that leverage both public internet and private MPLS links," said Mike Sapien, VP and Chief Analyst at Ovum. “Masergy designs global network solutions based on their customer's users, application needs and each location's risk tolerance. With its latest innovation, the Masergy Global Bandwidth on Demand solution provides the ability to not only increase public network bandwidth dynamically in real time or at predetermined times, but also provides customers reliable business continuity if either private or public networks fail.”





