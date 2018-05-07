Marvell appoints Bethany Mayer and Donna Morris to Board

Marvell has appointed Bethany Mayer, former President and CEO of Ixia, and Donna Morris, Executive Vice President, Customer and Employee Experience at Adobe, to its board of directors. Incumbent directors Gerri Elliott, who recently joined Cisco Systems as its new Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, and Peter Feld have notified Marvell that they will not be standing for re-election at the company's 2018 annual general meeting of shareholders to be held on June 28, 2018.



Bethany Mayer is currently an executive partner with Siris Capital Group LLC. From 2014 through 2017, she was the president, CEO and a board member of Ixia, a market leader in test, visibility and security solutions acquired by Keysight Technologies in 2017. From 2011 through 2014, Mayer was senior vice president and general manager of HP's Networking Business unit and the NFV Business unit and as vice president, marketing and alliances for HP's Enterprise Servers Storage and Networking Group from 2010 until 2011.



Donna Morris has served as Executive Vice President, Customer and Employee Experience at Adobe Systems Incorporated since 2016, and in other senior positions with Adobe since 2002.