MACOM sees upturn in its most recent fiscal quarter

MACOM reported revenue of $150.4 million for its fiscal second quarter ended March 30, 2018, a decrease of 19.2% compared to $186.1 million in the previous year fiscal second quarter and an increase of 14.9% compared to $130.9 million in the prior fiscal quarter. Gross margin was 43.6%, compared to 37.0% in the previous year fiscal second quarter and 46.6% in the prior fiscal quarter. Net loss from continuing operations was $15.5 million, or $0.50 loss per diluted share, compared to net loss from continuing operations of $134.3 million, or $2.21 loss per diluted share, in the previous year fiscal second quarter and net loss from continuing operations of $17.0 million, or $0.49 loss per diluted share, in the prior fiscal quarter.



“The December quarter marked the bottom of the cycle for MACOM in terms of revenue and demand, as evidenced by our 15% sequential growth. Across our served markets, order intake and customer forecasts returned to more normalized patterns in our fiscal second quarter,” commented John Croteau, President and CEO of MACOM.



“Following last year’s cyclical downturn in China, we believe we are entering the next phase of global infrastructure spending driven by 5G Telecom, continued strong investment by Cloud Service Providers, and now, a surge in defense spending and industrial capital investment. We’ve spent the last couple of years developing a portfolio of disruptive products and technologies to service these targeted areas of secular growth. Major customers have validated our technology and capabilities and are actively sponsoring us as we work to ramp volume.”