Switch hits revenue of $98 million, up 10% yoy

Las Vegas-based, colocation provider Switch Inc, reported Q1 2018 revenue of $97.7 million, compared to $89.2 million for the same quarter in 2017, an increase of 10%. Net income was $4.0 million, compared to $20.3 million for the same quarter in 2017. Net income in the first quarter of 2018 includes $12.4 million in equity-based compensation expense compared with $2.3 million in equity-based compensation expense in the same quarter of 2017.



"We are pleased with our progress in growing our ecosystem and positioning Switch as a partner of choice for global enterprises," said Thomas Morton, president and general counsel of Switch. "Our highly differentiated and strategically located campus ecosystems continue to attract primary deployments, while our unique telecom capabilities enable hybrid cloud environments and hyperscale cloud deployments with AWS Direct Connect, Microsoft Express Route, and Google Cloud Interconnect."



Switch completed its IPO in October 2017.