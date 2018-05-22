Ixia delivers 200/100/50GE test for its 400GE QSFP-DD system

Ixia, a division of Keysight Technologies, announced first shipment of a 400GE test system with multi-rate 200/100/50GE speed options for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD load module family.



These multi-rate speed options allow network equipment manufacturers to test products at speeds based on the new IEEE 802.3cd draft standard and IEEE 802.3bs standard using the 400GE QSFP-DD module at 200GE, 100GE, and 50GE speeds, from a single port.



Ixia said 56 Gbps technology is at the forefront of Ethernet speed evolution—moving from legacy 25GE, 50GE, and 100GE (based on 28Gbs technology) to the new 200GE, 100GE, and 50GE interfaces expected to come to market this year. The Ixia K400 QSFP-DD load module is the only shipping test solution that can validate these technologies using 400GE-port fan-out media for testing 400GE, 200GE, 100GE, or 50GE multi-speed or single-speed network devices.



“Flexible test solutions are necessary to develop higher speed, multi-rate, high-density Ethernet products for the leaders in the data center space,” said Sunil Kalidindi, vice president product management, at Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group. “Network devices such as routers, switches and servers must be able to operate at all new speeds in the IEEE 802.3cd draft specification and IEEE 802.3bs on most, or all, ports on their devices.”



