Irish firm acquires key property in Ashburn's Data Center Alley

Chirisa Investments, an Irish-based investor in global digital infrastructure, has acquired a strategically located facility in Ashburn, Virginia - often referred to as Data Center Alley.



The facility, which was acquired for an undisclosed amount of cash in an off-market transaction, is located at the corner of Beaumeade Circle and Loudoun County Parkway. It adjoins major Equinix, Digital Realty CenturyLink, and Raging Wire data centers.



Chirisa said designs are being finalized for a first phase $225m development of a 280,000 SF, 30 MW Tier III facility to meet the phenomenal demand in the US's hottest data center market/