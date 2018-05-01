Interxion plans new data centres in AMS and Frankfurt

Interxion announced new data centre builds in Amsterdam (“AMS10”) and Frankfurt (“FRA14”), together with an expansion at the Science Park facility (“AMS9.2”) and the acquisition of land and a building at the Schiphol-Rijk campus in Amsterdam. The company is raising its 2018 annual capital expenditure guidance to €365 million - €390 million to account for the additional spending.

“Interxion is continuing to see a strong flow of opportunities across markets and customer segments and we are increasing our expansion programme to address this demand,” said David Ruberg, Interxion’s Chief Executive Officer. “Customers are recognising the value of our communities of interest and our trusted provider status for their mission critical applications. We are capturing deals from multiple customer segments, including connectivity, digital media, Cloud platforms and enterprises, and across the size spectrum. Of the announced phases in AMS9.2, AMS10 and FRA14, approximately 25% of the capacity is pre-sold.”